STATESBORO — Heritage’s boys basketball team showed it is much more talented than the No. 3 seed it took into the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Tuesday night.
The Patriots got huge games from R.J. Noord and James White in an 81-57 rout of second-seeded Statesboro. Noord scored 31 points and White had 30 points and nine rebounds.
Courtney McBride contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds as Heritage advanced to the second round, where it will face the winner of Wednesday’s Westlake and Northside-Warner Robins game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.