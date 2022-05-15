CARROLLTON — Heritage’s boys came up just short in their push for the Class AAAAAA state track and field championship Saturday.
The Patriots placed third with 60 points, challenging state champion Shiloh (73) and runner-up Carrollton (71) in a loaded top four that also featured fourth-place Westlake (59).
Rashun Fountain, the meet’s high-point scorer, powered the high finish with a state championship in the 200-meter dash in 20.85 seconds, along with state runner-up showings in the 100 (10.41) and in the long jump (23 feet, 6 1/4 inches). The senior’s time in the 200 broke the meet record held previously by current NFL speedster Tyreek Hill.
Fountain also joined Quacy Virgo, Joshua Harper and Collin Henderson on a state championship 400 relay in 41.15. Harper (fourth, long jump, 22 feet, 6 1/4 inches), Jah’Vauni Wheeler (fifth, 400, 48.08) and Virgo (seventh, 100, 10.71) also scored big points individually.
Henderson, Harper, Virgo and Wheeler had a runner-up finish in the 800 relay (1:27.15), while the Patriots’ 3,200 relay of Gabriel Oliveras, Wheeler, Emmanuel Gunnison and Freddy Baehre took fourth in 8:05.03.
Heritage also picked up a top-10 finish in the girls team standings, placing sixth with 29 points. The Patriots’ top individual scorers were Celeania Rollerson (fourth, 300 hurdles, 44.14), T’Oni Birden (fourth, long jump, 18-5 1/2 and fifth, triple jump, 37-5) and Cameron Hodges (second, triple jump, 38-8 1/2). They also scored in three relays — the 400 (49.12), 800 (1:42.48) and 1,600 (4:01.41).
Rockdale County’s NaJiib Anderson posted a noteworthy finish in the AAAAAA meet with a state runner-up finish in the triple jump at 46-0 1/4.
