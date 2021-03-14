Rashun Fountain starred Saturday as the Heritage boys track and field team won its Heritage High School Invitational.
The Patriots won with 152 points over runner-up South Gwinnett’s 117 — Rockdale County’s boys were fourth at 162. Heritage was third in the girls meet at 101, Newton was fifth at 77.5 and Rockdale County was seventh at 22.
Fountain won the 200-meter dash in 21.52 seconds, won the 400 in 49.14 and took first in the long jump at 22 feet, 1/4 inches. Teammate Gabriel Oliveras won both distance races, taking the 1,600 in 4:52.42 and the 3,200 in 10:26.93.
Heritage’s boys also got victories from Joshua Harper in the 100 (11.27), Damani Romero in the pole vault (9-6), Anthony Peters in the discus (115-6) and the 3,200 relay (8:50.11).
Amiel Dabney was a double-winner for the Heritage girls in the 100 hurdles (14.95) and the 300 hurdles (47.15). The Patriot girls also won the 3,200 relay (11:00.66).
Newton’s McKenzie Calloway won the girls 100 in 12.47.
