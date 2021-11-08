A perfect run through Region 3-AAAAAA brought a rarity to the Alcovy football team.
While nearly all of the state’s playoff teams begin play Friday or Saturday, the Tigers have a first-round bye, the only one in the Class AAAAAA bracket. Only two Georgia teams from AAAAAAA to A get a free pass in the first round — the other is Trinity Christian in Class A Private.
The quirk came because the 3-AAAAAA champion matches up in the bracket with the No. 4 team from 1-AAAAAA, but that four-team region only had three playoff-eligible teams this year (its fourth team, Valdosta, is ineligible for the playoffs for violations last season).
Without playing a snap in the postseason, Alcovy knows it will be one of the final 16 teams in AAAAAA. It also is guaranteed of a second-round home game Nov. 19 against the winner of Saturday’s Creekview at Carrollton matchup.
Those are rewards for head coach Jason Dukes’ team, which finished the season on a four-game winning streak — region victories over Grovetown (43-20), Lakeside-Evans (13-3), Heritage (27-18) and Evans (28-25). Its other region win was Sept. 24, 24-6 over Rockdale County, before road losses Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 to South Georgia powers Lowndes and Colquitt County.
This year’s region title completed a major turnaround for the program under Dukes, in his third year as head coach. When he was hired in 2019, Alcovy was on a three-year winless stretch in region play. He took the Tigers to the state playoffs last season for the first time since 2013, and this year’s team is already guaranteed of being the first team in school history to reach the second round.
Alcovy will be joined in the state football playoffs by another Newton County team, Eastside. The Eagles (7-3) play Friday at New Manchester (5-4) in the first round.
After losing two of their first three in Region 8-AAAAA play, they enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak that clinched the playoff spot with wins over Loganville (10-9), Jackson County (42-7), Walnut Grove (13-0) and Greenbrier (38-28) down the stretch.
Eastside, a quarterfinal team last season, is led by first-year head coach Jay Cawthon, a longtime assistant who was promoted in the offseason to replace Troy Hoff, now the head coach at Woodstock.
