Updated Region 8-AAAAAAA softball standings
Grayson (8-1, 5-0)
Newton (9-3, 4-1)
Archer (8-5, 3-2)
Shiloh (5-7, 1-3)
Rockdale (2-9, 1-4)
South (2-7, 0-3)
Notes: The Newton Rams entered the week in sole possession of third place in Region 8-AAAAAAA, but have since leapfrogged Archer following a 4-0 shutout victory over the Tigers on Wednesday. The Rams went on to defeat rival Rockdale County 15-0 on Thursday while the Tigers fell 6-0 to first-place Grayson. Newton will travel to South Gwinnett on Tuesday before playing host to Grayson on Thursday. Rockdale will play host to Archer on Tuesday before traveling to South Gwinnett on Thursday.