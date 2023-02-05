The Newton boys basketball team has faced a lot of adversity over the past year.
After getting eliminated in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals last March in heartbreaking fashion to Norcross — a team it had previously beaten by 16 points during the regular season — the blows just kept coming for the Rams.
Rising senior Qua Brown, one of their starters that was committed to Georgia, transferred to Morgan County during the offseason. But what rocked the program more was the loss of rising senior Jakai Newton, their star guard who was committed to Indiana.
Newton suffered a knee injury while playing AAU basketball last summer and many wondered if he would be able to recover in time to suit up for the Rams this season.
For the first 21 games this season, the Rams played without Newton and relied heavily on senior Stephon Castle, the team’s starting shooting guard who was recently named a McDonalds All-American.
They went 15-6 in their first 21 games and did so playing one of the toughest schedules of any team in the state of Georgia. Two of their six losses came against nationally ranked teams in No. 3 Duncanville (Tx.) 80-76 and No. 12 Lake Highlands (Tx.) in overtime 76-68.
With only three Region 4-AAAAAAA games remaining on the schedule, the Rams traveled to Archer last Friday night and got to unveil something that had been waiting to do for months.
Three minutes into the game, with his left knee heavily braced, Jakai Newton checked in to a large applause from the Rams crowd and played an instrumental role in helping lead the Rams to a 65-55 come-from-behind victory to improve to 7-1 in region play.
It was his first game back since the Rams lost to Norcross in the state semifinals 11 months ago.
Newton threw down two vicious dunks and scored 12 points in the win and Rams head coach Charlemagne Gibbons said he couldn’t be happier to have one of his star players back in time for the home stretch.
“It’s a great feeling for the kid,” Gibbons said of Newton. “He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever been around. He doesn’t take anything for granted. I thought you saw a kid who’s been out for seven months come in and play at a high-level game and still produce like a high-level player. That’s kudos to him.”
With Newton back just in time to wrap up the regular season, Gibbons commended his team for sticking it out this season and putting themselves in a great position to succeed moving forward.
“Are we rounding into form? Absolutely,” Gibbons said. “But I think we’ve fought all year long with the schedule that we’ve had. I’m really proud of what they’ve done all year long, especially being down guys. That was a great job to get us to this point so that we’re able to move forward.”
The dynamic duo of Castle and Newton will undoubtedly lead the show for the Rams moving forward, but they will also rely heavily on the likes of senior guard M.J. Whitlock, junior Jabez Jenkins and sophomore Tim Prather, among others to play key roles.
By the time the playoffs start, the Rams will have played nine games against teams currently ranked inside the top 10 in Class AAAAAAA. So far in those games, the Rams are 5-2.
They’ll travel to face No. 1-ranked Wheeler on Monday and will end the regular season next Friday with a huge road showdown with No. 5 Grayson. The worst the Rams can do is enter the Region 4 tournament as the No. 2 seed.
“Next week will be a hell of a stretch, but we wanted it that way,” Gibbons said. “The schedule was put together for this. We’re excited about it. We’ve done back-to-back games already. We’ve just got to load up and go play and get ready for the state tournament. That’s what it’s all about.”
