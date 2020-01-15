COVINGTON -- Fresh off a two-point loss to Druid Hills last Friday, Eastside responded with a dominant 72-46 win at home over Hampton Tuesday night behind 28 points from junior Myles Rice.
Rice scored 13 of his 28 in the games’ opening quarter while sophomore standout Chauncey Wiggins scored 17 , all of which was scored in the first three quarters of play. Jaylen Woods and Miokaye Grant both scored seven to round out the top performers for the Eagles.
Eastside (16-3, 7-2 Region 4-AAAA) will be back in action Friday night at North Clayton.
