COVINGTON -- Fresh off a two-point loss to Druid Hills last Friday, Eastside responded with a dominant 72-46 win at home over Hampton Tuesday night behind 28 points from junior Myles Rice.

Rice scored 13 of his 28 in the games’ opening quarter while sophomore standout Chauncey Wiggins scored 17 , all of which was scored in the first three quarters of play. Jaylen Woods and Miokaye Grant both scored seven to round out the top performers for the Eagles.

Eastside (16-3, 7-2 Region 4-AAAA) will be back in action Friday night at North Clayton.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

