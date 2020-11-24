CONYERS — Rockdale County’s basketball teams remained unbeaten with a pair of victories Monday night.
The Rockdale girls defeated Alexander 55-25, improving to 2-0 on the season. They defeated Lithia Springs 66-25 last week in the season opener.
In the boys game, Rockdale beat Forsyth Central 60-54 and improved to 3-0. The Bulldog boys defeated Morgan County 58-51 and Lovejoy 80-51 last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.