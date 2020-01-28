CONYERS -- For the first time in five years, the Rockdale County boys swim team claimed the NewRock Championship Saturday evening by the narrowest of margins, defeating second-place Heritage by two points at Johnson Park.
Finishing as the runner-ups in each of the past four seasons to Heritage, Rockdale reclaimed the trophy with 202 team points to the Patriots’ 200. Eastside took third with 193 points while Alcovy took fourth with 22.
The Bulldogs earned seven first-place victories on the day, four of which resulted in NewRock records. The team of Brandon Gignilliat, Will Kelly, Corey Kidd and Marquese Tucker started off the day with a record in the 200-yard medley relay after posting a time of 1:45.12.
Gignilliat, Tucker and Kidd helped set the record last season with a time of 1:48.70.
Tucker went on to shatter an 18-year record in the 200-yard freestyle next after posting a time of 1:56.40. The record had previously stood since 2002.
Kidd later broke a six-year record in the 50-yard freestyle with a 22.47 before the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Tucker, Gignilliat, Kelly and Kidd broke the final NewRock record of the day for the Bulldogs with a time of 1:31.38.
The time broke a 12-year-old record set in 2008 by nearly four seconds.
After not competing in the 100-yard butterfly last season, Kidd took first with a time of 56.12 before Gignilliat won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:00.70. The final first-place finish for Rockdale came in the 100-yard breastroke where Tucker defended his NewRock championship with a time of 1:06.76.
Rockdale’s title marks their sixth in school history dating back to its inception in 1998.
The Heritage boys managed only three first-place finishes on day starting with Joseph Williams’ title in the 200-yard IM with a 2:19.55.
Xavier Thomas went on to finish first in the 100-yard freestyle with a 52.18 before the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Williams, Thomas, Alexander Fredrick and Rayden Hector set a NewRock record with a time of 3:37.86.
Fredrick finished second in the 50-yard freestyle, as did Hector in the 100-yard butterfly and in the 100-yard backstroke. The Patriots also settled for second-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle relay and inn the 100-yard backstroke.
Eastside’s Luke Boardman shattered a 17-year NewRock record in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:23.28. The record was previously set in 2003 with a time of 5:49.00. Boardman also finished runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle.
Austin O’Brien took second in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:22.57 before Murphy O’Brien took second in the 500-yard freestyle behind Boardman.
The last second-place finish of the day for Eastside came from the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Logan Putnam, Austin and Murphy O’Brien and Boardman. The team’s time of 3:40.69 qualifies them for next month’s state meet at Georgia Tech.
