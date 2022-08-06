The Rockdale County Bulldogs cross country team opens the 2022 season with a lot of promise.

The girls team finished third in the region last year to qualify for the state meet for the first time in several years. Repeating that feat may be a challenge this year considering the graduation of top runners Tyloni Bailey and Karen Tejada, who led the Bulldogs in 2021. The girls team will rely a lot of new faces this season as they aim for a return to state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos