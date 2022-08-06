The Rockdale County Bulldogs cross country team opens the 2022 season with a lot of promise.
The girls team finished third in the region last year to qualify for the state meet for the first time in several years. Repeating that feat may be a challenge this year considering the graduation of top runners Tyloni Bailey and Karen Tejada, who led the Bulldogs in 2021. The girls team will rely a lot of new faces this season as they aim for a return to state.
The boys team finished third at last year's New/Rock Championships, but came up just short of a state qualifying bid. They look to rebound this year with the return of a host of veteran runners in senior Matthew Green, senior Nicholas Jefferson, junior Noah Buchanan and senior Marcus Williams.
The Bulldogs enter a new region this year, a challenge coach Kelia Thomas embraces.
"It's definitely going to be a new challenge competing against some new teams and some different courses, but we are up for it," Thomas said. "We are already putting in our work in preparation. Our goal is for each runner to top their personal records at each meet throughout the season. If we can do that, we feel like we will be in position for both teams to compete for a qualifying spot at the state meet. If we put in the work, the results will follow."
The Bulldogs open their season in Covington on Aug. 13 at the State Farm Opener.
