The Rockdale County Bulldogs, last year's Conyers Cup champions, return an experienced and talented roster for the upcoming 2022 volleyball season and are excited to compete for a state playoff berth this season.
The Bulldogs return seven players with starting experience, including standouts Kala Berry (junior) and Shaniya Banks (senior), who each earned all-region honors last year. Banks and senior Grace Williams will serve as team captains this season and look to lead the charge to take Rockdale volleyball to the next level after narrowly missing the state playoffs during last season, which ended with an 11-13 record.
The offense will run through Banks and Berry, while Williams and senior Kishon Fletcher plan to hold down the back row.
After graduating setters Tamiah Fisher, Gia Robichaux and Promise Williams, coach Kibwe Brown remains optimistic about his volleyball team entering this season and is encouraged about the prospect of returning to the state tournament.
"We've had a great summer of workouts and our new region should match up well for us from a competitive standpoint," said Brown, referring to a departure from a quality volleyball region that included Lakeside-Evans, Grovetown, Evans and Heritage over the last two years.
Rockdale opens the season Tuesday at Walnut Grove.
"We really focused on improving our service and return game and we've seen a lot of development in those areas during the offseason," Brown said. "This group is willing to play anybody and they believe that we can compete with anyone, so we look forward to the competition."
The team's motto for the season is "Practice like you've never won and play like you've never lost," according to Brown.
"With the amount of firepower we have, I expect some exciting volleyball this year." the coach said.
