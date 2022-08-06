The Rockdale County Bulldogs, last year's Conyers Cup champions, return an experienced and talented roster for the upcoming 2022 volleyball season and are excited to compete for a state playoff berth this season.

The Bulldogs return seven players with starting experience, including standouts Kala Berry (junior) and Shaniya Banks (senior), who each earned all-region honors last year. Banks and senior Grace Williams will serve as team captains this season and look to lead the charge to take Rockdale volleyball to the next level after narrowly missing the state playoffs during last season, which ended with an 11-13 record.

