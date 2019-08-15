Darren Stephens
School: Rockdale County
Class: Senior
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-0
Age: 17
Nickname: None
Place of Birth: Charlotte, NC
College Offers: Alabama State
Twitter Handle: @Mamba20_darren
The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Jamel Goulbourne
Favorite college football team: Ohio State
Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints
Sport I’m best at besides football: Track
Favorite TV show: Snowfall
Dream job: Professional Athletic Trainer
Best-looking celebrity: Rihanna
Darnell Stephens
School: Rockdale County
Class: Senior
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-0
Age: 17
Nickname: D-nell
Place of Birth: Charlotte, NC
College Offers: None
Twitter Handle: @nell_7s
The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Jamel Goulbourne
Favorite college football team: Florida Gators
Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons
Favorite NFL player: Keenan Allen
Sport I’m best at besides football: Track
Favorite TV show: Rick and Morty
Dream job: Physical therapist or veterinarian
Best-looking celebrity: Jordyn Woods
Jaionte McMillan
School: Rockdale County
Class: Senior
Position: Defensive back
Height: 5-10
Age: 17
Nickname: Hijack
Place of Birth: Allendale, SC
College Offers: Catholic University
Twitter Handle: @ja1onte
The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Grant Delpit
Favorite college football team: Don’t have one
Favorite NFL team: New York Giants
Favorite NFL player: Sean Taylor
Sport I’m best at besides football: Track
Favorite TV show: Drake and Josh
Dream job: NFL
Best-looking celebrity: Rihanna
Cameron Gray
School: Rockdale County
Class: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Height: 5-8
Age: 17
Nickname: Cam
Place of Birth: Austell, Georgia
College Offers: DePauw University
Twitter Handle: @cgray2020
The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Jamel Goulbourne
Favorite college football team: Miami
Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons
Favorite NFL player: Deion Jones
Sport I’m best at besides football: Track
Favorite TV show: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Dream job: Entrepreneur
Best-looking celebrity: Lauren London
Jamel Goulbourne
School: Salem
Class: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Age: 17
Nickname: Mel
Place of Birth: Riverdale, Georgia
College Offers: Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee Tech, Notre Dame College
Twitter Handle: @DrippinJG
The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Walter Forte
Favorite college football team: UGA
Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons
Favorite NFL player: Deion Jones
Sport I’m best at besides football: Basketball
Favorite TV show: Friday Night Lights
Dream job: Mechanical Engineer
Best-looking celebrity: Janel Monae
Ethan Saunders
School: Heritage
Class: Senior
Position: Offensive lineman
Height: 6-2
Age: 17
Nickname: Big E
Place of Birth: New York City
College Offers: Lagrange College
Twitter Handle: @Legendary_E
The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Darnell Stephens
Favorite college football team: Georgia
Favorite NFL team: New York Giants
Sport I’m best at besides football: Basketball
Favorite TV show: Spongebob
Dream job: Automotive mechanic