©Dale Zanine 2019_07_26 01065.JPG
Introducing the 2019 Rockdale Citizen Super Six football roster. 

 DALE ZANINE

Darren Stephens 

©Dale Zanine 2019_07_26 00701.JPG
Rockdale County’s Darren Stephens

School: Rockdale County

Class: Senior

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-0

Age: 17

Nickname: None

Place of Birth: Charlotte, NC

College Offers: Alabama State

Twitter Handle: @Mamba20_darren

The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Jamel Goulbourne

Favorite college football team: Ohio State

Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints

Sport I’m best at besides football: Track

Favorite TV show: Snowfall

Dream job: Professional Athletic Trainer

Best-looking celebrity: Rihanna

Darnell Stephens

©Dale Zanine 2019_07_26 00663.JPG
Rockdale County's Darnell Stephens

School: Rockdale County

Class: Senior

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-0

Age: 17

Nickname: D-nell

Place of Birth: Charlotte, NC

College Offers: None

Twitter Handle: @nell_7s

The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Jamel Goulbourne

Favorite college football team: Florida Gators

Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons

Favorite NFL player: Keenan Allen

Sport I’m best at besides football: Track

Favorite TV show: Rick and Morty

Dream job: Physical therapist or veterinarian

Best-looking celebrity: Jordyn Woods

Jaionte McMillan 

©Dale Zanine 2019_07_26 00648.JPG
Rockdale County's Jaionte McMillan

School: Rockdale County

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive back

Height: 5-10

Age: 17

Nickname: Hijack

Place of Birth: Allendale, SC

College Offers: Catholic University

Twitter Handle: @ja1onte

The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Grant Delpit 

Favorite college football team: Don’t have one

Favorite NFL team: New York Giants

Favorite NFL player: Sean Taylor

Sport I’m best at besides football: Track

Favorite TV show: Drake and Josh

Dream job: NFL

Best-looking celebrity: Rihanna

Cameron Gray

©Dale Zanine 2019_07_26 00611.JPG
Rockdale County's Cameron Gray

School: Rockdale County

Class: Senior

Position: Linebacker

Height: 5-8

Age: 17

Nickname: Cam

Place of Birth: Austell, Georgia

College Offers: DePauw University

Twitter Handle: @cgray2020

The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Jamel Goulbourne

Favorite college football team: Miami

Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons

Favorite NFL player: Deion Jones

Sport I’m best at besides football: Track

Favorite TV show: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Dream job: Entrepreneur

Best-looking celebrity: Lauren London

Jamel Goulbourne

©Dale Zanine 2019_07_26 00819.JPG
Salem's Jamel Goulbourne

School: Salem

Class: Senior

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Age: 17

Nickname: Mel

Place of Birth: Riverdale, Georgia

College Offers: Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee Tech, Notre Dame College

Twitter Handle: @DrippinJG

The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Walter Forte

Favorite college football team: UGA

Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons

Favorite NFL player: Deion Jones

Sport I’m best at besides football: Basketball

Favorite TV show: Friday Night Lights

Dream job: Mechanical Engineer

Best-looking celebrity: Janel Monae

Ethan Saunders

©Dale Zanine 2019_07_26 00578.JPG
Heritage’s Ethan Saunders

School: Heritage

Class: Senior

Position: Offensive lineman

Height: 6-2

Age: 17

Nickname: Big E

Place of Birth: New York City

College Offers: Lagrange College

Twitter Handle: @Legendary_E

The best Rockdale player not on my team is: Darnell Stephens

Favorite college football team: Georgia

Favorite NFL team: New York Giants

Sport I’m best at besides football: Basketball

Favorite TV show: Spongebob

Dream job: Automotive mechanic

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

