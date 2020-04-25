Former Rockdale County star Majesti Bass is coming home.
Bass has been named to the volleyball coaching staff at her former high school, Rockdale athletic director Chad Suddeth announced this week. She is a 2015 Rockdale grad.
“Majesti is the most decorated volleyball player in school history,” Suddeth said. “We are very proud to have her back home to pay it forward and make a positive impact on our kids. She obviously brings a ton of advanced volleyball knowledge to share with our athletes. She joins other successful RCHS alumni to join our coaching staff (like Alonzo Allen in wrestling and Miriam Perfecto in girls soccer). We love to bring home our successful alumni. They know the Rockdale way.
“We’re glad to add Majesti to our staff. She will be a strong, positive female role model for our girls."
Bass was a dominant force as a high-schooler, earning region player of the year honors twice as well as 2014 first-team Under Armour All-American honors. She also helped Rockdale to a team region championship in volleyball, and the Bulldogs won 142 matches during her high school days.
Following high school, Bass played at the University of Georgia as a middle blocker. She was a steady player for the Bulldogs with 273 kills and 93 blocks as a senior in 2018, including a career-high 20 kills against Mississippi State and a career-best eight blocks against Florida. She was equally accomplished off the court as a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Bass earned an invitation to USA Volleyball National Team tryouts and is currently a pro volleyball player in Austria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.