Former Rockdale County High basketball star Angelique Burtts was inducted into the East Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame during last Thursday’s EMCC home football game in Scooba, Miss.
Burtts, who now lives in Snellville, was one of 10 former EMCC standouts honored as part of the hall's Class of 2020.
The 6-foot wing played her sophomore season of college at EMCC, leading the team in scoring (15.5), rebounds (7.9) and steals (72), and was second in assists (70). She helped the Lions to the Sweet 16 at the national tournament, earning third-team All-American honors, as well as first-team All-Region 23 and All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges acclaim. She spent her freshman season at Middle Tennessee before transferring to the junior college.
After EMCC, Burtts played two seasons and 59 games at Georgia State, where she finished with 685 points (11.6 per game), 322 rebounds, 138 assists and 114 steals. As a senior, she led the Panthers in scoring (13 ppg) and steals (57), and was second in assists (57) and rebounds (6.4). She averaged 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals as a GSU junior.
Burtts averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds as a high-school player at Rockale, earning all-state honors twice. She also was a two-time Rockdale Citizen Player of the Year, and was a standout in track and field, including a fifth-place finish at state in the long jump.
After college, Burtts continued her playing career and is still active in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League. She currently owns a training business, LiqueFIT LLC, and runs a meal prepping business.
