Spirits are high inside Cleveland Stroud Gymnasium these days as the Rockdale basketball teams prepare for the 2022-23 season.

Coach Reginald Jacobs rejuvenated the boys basketball program last season in his first year as head coach, leading the Bulldogs back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012. Their season ended with an overtime loss to eventual semifinalist Sequoyah.

