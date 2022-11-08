Spirits are high inside Cleveland Stroud Gymnasium these days as the Rockdale basketball teams prepare for the 2022-23 season.
Coach Reginald Jacobs rejuvenated the boys basketball program last season in his first year as head coach, leading the Bulldogs back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012. Their season ended with an overtime loss to eventual semifinalist Sequoyah.
The Bulldogs graduated several players, including dependable post players Mekhi Witter and Keishaun Whitner, but they return their team leader in senior Chase Hill, a first-team All-Region selection on last season's 17-11 team. Also returning this year are senior post player Daniel Ware, who was a major contributor last season, and senior guard Tyreon Shivers, who missed the most of last season due to injury. As always, Jacobs' philosophy always starts with defense first.
"That's what we've focused on all offseason," Jacobs said. "Trying to be active and disciplined on the defensive side of the floor, that's what we hang out hat on. Our success will be determined by our defense."
Coach Sean Turley returns practically everyone from last season's historic Final Four run for the girls team, including junior superstar Danielle Carnegie. Also returning for the Bulldogs are first-team All-Region seniors Lia Edwards, a University of Montavallo commit, and rebound leader Nylah Williams, who missed last year's postseason due to injury — along with seniors Madison Presha, Mariyah Moore and Shaniya Banks.
Carnegie was named the State Player of the Year for AAAAAA last season and is a major D-1 college prospect. Adding transfer players Tremiyah Berry (from Newton) and Trinity Hardy (from M.L. King) to an already deep and talented roster, the Bulldogs appear to be ready for another deep state playoff run. But first, they will have to navigate the toughest basketball region in Georgia with multiple top-10 state-ranked teams, including Lovejoy (last year's AAAAAA state champion that knocked the Bulldogs out in the Final Four), Woodward Academy (last year's AAAAA state champion) and Forest Park (last year's AAAAA state runner-up) — Region 3 looks similar to the SEC.
"Talent alone will not get us to where we want to be," Turley said. "We have plenty of work to do — mostly on our mental approach to preparation. We will challenge ourselves with our non-region schedule and showcase events to help prepare us for the Region 3 gauntlet."
The Rockdale Bulldogs Basketball teams kick off their season Tuesday at home with a scrimmage against DeKalb County's Miller Grove.