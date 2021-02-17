Rockdale County’s boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
The Bulldogs rallied for a 64-61 victory over Alcovy in Wednesday night’s Region 3-AAAAAA play-in game, earning a spot in the Class AAAAAA State Tournament. They will travel for the first round of state against the winner of the Statesboro and Richmond Hill matchup.
Rockdale trailed 36-29 at halftime before rebounding in the second half.
Rockdale got 15 points (13 in the first half) from Mehki Whitter, 14 points from Ty'reon Shivers, 11 points from Elijah Jefferson and 10 points (all in the second half, eight in third quarter) from Johnny Collins.
Alcovy was led by Trevon Howze (10 points), Byron Howard (11 points), Ben Hodges (12 points) and Tyreek Singleton (11 points).
