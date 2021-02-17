AZBL7c8U.jpg

Rockdale Bulldogs logo

Rockdale County’s boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

The Bulldogs rallied for a 64-61 victory over Alcovy in Wednesday night’s Region 3-AAAAAA play-in game, earning a spot in the Class AAAAAA State Tournament. They will travel for the first round of state against the winner of the Statesboro and Richmond Hill matchup.

Recommended for you

+19
What to do after a winter storm

What to do after a winter storm

Stacker compiled recommendations from the National Weather Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and other experts to put together this list of steps to take after a winter storm hits. Whether you need a refresher, a checklist, or a boost of confidence if you’re already on top of all… Click for more.

Rockdale trailed 36-29 at halftime before rebounding in the second half.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.