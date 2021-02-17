...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for much of north and central Georgia.
* From 7 PM EST this evening through Friday morning
* Widespread rainfall will spread across the area beginning tonight
and will shift southeastward through the day Thursday. Rainfall
totals of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts over 2 inches
are expected. Previous rounds of rainfall have kept soils wet and
saturated which will more easily allow for runoff and potential
flash flooding.
* Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate
fields, roads, businesses and other property. Roads may be closed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.