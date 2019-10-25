VALDOSTA -- The Rockdale County boys cross country team qualified for the upcoming state meet Friday morning with a sixth place finish at the Area 1 AAAAAAA meet.
With a time of 19:11, Chase Malone led the way for the Bulldogs with a 27th place finish. Brandon Gignilliant (28th), Anthony Rickman (29th) and Jalon Bailey (30th) rounded out the front pack of Bulldogs while Jheim McDonald finished in 41st.
Tyrelle Smythe took 43rd overall while David Lockett finished in 54th. With a team total of 155 points, the Bulldogs finished in sixth as a team.
The Rockdale girls finished one place shy of reaching next week’s state meet after taking seventh overall. The team was led by Natalie Arias’s 32nd place finish with a time of 25:01. Tyloni Bailey was the second highest Bulldog finisher with a 39th place finish.
Next week’s state meet will be held at Carrollton High School on Nov. 1-2.