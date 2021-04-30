Rockdale County High celebrated seven seniors who have signed with college athletic programs on Friday.
The Bulldogs now have 13 seniors from seven different sports headed to the next level.
The latest Rockdale signees feature three soccer players — Nicole Gore (Jackson State), Alyssa Bennett (Point) and Erika Perfecto (West Georgia). They were joined by two wrestlers, YaDonnis Hardaway (Allen) and Kaleb Walley (Coker), as well as baseball player Shawn Bailey Jr. (Morris), basketball player Alana Moore (Shorter) and tennis player Anaiah Jones (North Carolina Central).
