...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR PORTIONS
OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts
up to 25 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25
percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
The Rockdale County volleyball team has earned a trip to the state playoffs this season for the first time since 2017.
The Bulldogs entered Saturday's Region 3-AAAAAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed with a 15-18 overall record, but finished as the No. 3 seed after a first-round upset of Lovejoy and a fourth-round upset of Morrow — both of which were losses for Rockdale during the regular season.
The Bulldogs have been led all season by senior captain Shaniya Banks and talented junior Kala Berry. Grace Williams, Kishon Fletcher and Cadyn Wells also have been major contributors in getting Rockdale back into the postseason.
"We played some exciting volleyball this weekend," Rockdale head coach Kibwe Brown said. "A challenging non-region schedule helped to get us battle-tested for the region tournament. I'm proud of our team for staying positive and showing some perseverance."
The Bulldogs will travel to play at Dunwoody in the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament on Wednesday, October 19 at 6 p.m. in a best-of-five match.