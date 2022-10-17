VB19.jpg

The Rockdale County volleyball team has earned a trip to the state playoffs this season for the first time since 2017.

The Bulldogs entered Saturday's Region 3-AAAAAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed with a 15-18 overall record, but finished as the No. 3 seed after a first-round upset of Lovejoy and a fourth-round upset of Morrow — both of which were losses for Rockdale during the regular season.

