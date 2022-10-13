SB24.jpg
After finishing the fastpitch softball regular season with a 12-7 record and in third place in Region 3-AAAAAA, the Rockdale County Bulldogs punched their ticket to the GHSA Super Regionals by winning two of three games in the region tournament.

Rockdale defeated Forest Park by a 26-10 score in just three innings on Monday, before falling to the eventual region runner-up Woodward Academy in the semifinals Monday evening.

