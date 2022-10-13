After finishing the fastpitch softball regular season with a 12-7 record and in third place in Region 3-AAAAAA, the Rockdale County Bulldogs punched their ticket to the GHSA Super Regionals by winning two of three games in the region tournament.
Rockdale defeated Forest Park by a 26-10 score in just three innings on Monday, before falling to the eventual region runner-up Woodward Academy in the semifinals Monday evening.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs returned to Hampton, where they defeated Jonesboro 13-4 in five innings for third place in Region 3-AAAAAA. Alcovy was the eventual winner of the region.
The Bulldogs have been by senior Laila Wood (32 hits, .561 batting average) and sophomore Gabby Lloyd (33 hits, 37 RBI, .600 average) for most of the season. Junior Nisa Washington (.440), Samaya Williams (.372), Laniya Smith (.367) and Alsimaret Salom-Maceria (.317) also have contributed to the Bulldogs' offensive success.
The Bulldogs won six of their last seven regular season games to secure the No. 3 seed in the region tournament, and finished 14-8 overall after the tourney. The Bulldogs last made the state playoffs in 2016.
"This has been exciting for the girls," said Bulldog coach Frank Vashaw. "They took advantage of what other teams have given us, and spread the offense around. We know we are in uncharted waters, so to speak, but we hope we become regulars in the region race for the next several seasons."
The Bulldogs averaged almost 13 runs a game through the season.
Rockdale will travel to Houston County on Tuesday for the Super Regionals. It will play Marist in Game 1. Houston County and Evans make up the rest of the Regional. The winners of the eight mini-tournaments will advance to Columbus.