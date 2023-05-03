Rockdale County celebrated seven seniors who have signed with college athletic programs with a ceremony Wednesday.
The Rockdale senior class currently has 10 scholarship athletes in six different sports.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... * Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia. * Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening. * Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22 to 25 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning. &&
Rockdale County celebrated seven seniors who have signed with college athletic programs with a ceremony Wednesday.
The Rockdale senior class currently has 10 scholarship athletes in six different sports.
The athletes honored Wednesday include four basketball players — Madison Presha (Toccoa Falls College), Trinity Hardy (Albany Tech), Chase Hill (Andrew College) and Nylah Williams (Clayton State). They were joined by football player Jarrah Redden (Alabama A&M), baseball player Jordan Jackson (Claflin) and volleyball player Shaniya Banks (Reinhardt).
The Met Gala never fails to disappoint when it comes to astonishing moments. And this year was no different! Click for more.Baby announcements, romantic news and Karl Lagerfeld's CAT honored! These are the most jaw-dropping moments from the 2023 Met Gala…
Cinco de Mayo is Friday. How are you planning to celebrate?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.