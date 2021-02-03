Rockdale County held a signing ceremony Wednesday for six of its high school seniors who will play sports at the college level.
The group included two basketball players, two softball players and two swimmers.
Shaquice May signed with the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) women’s basketball program, and teammate Alana Moore signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College (Ala.).
The softball program had two college signees — Alexis Jones to Florida A&M University and Eyndirrah Jones to Fort Valley State University.
They were joined in the ceremony by two college-bound swimmers, Will Kelly (Point University) and Corey Kidd (Emory and Henry College, Va.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.