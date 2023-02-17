JONESBORO — The Rockdale County girls basketball team outlasted Woodward Academy 78-70 in overtime to win the Region 3-AAAAAA championship Thursday night at Jonesboro High School.

The game was tied at 67-67 at the end of regulation but Rockdale (21-7), ranked seventh in Class AAAAAA, outscored third-ranked Woodward 11-3 in the overtime period to take the win.

