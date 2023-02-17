JONESBORO — The Rockdale County girls basketball team outlasted Woodward Academy 78-70 in overtime to win the Region 3-AAAAAA championship Thursday night at Jonesboro High School.
The game was tied at 67-67 at the end of regulation but Rockdale (21-7), ranked seventh in Class AAAAAA, outscored third-ranked Woodward 11-3 in the overtime period to take the win.
“I think they did a great job,” Rockdale head coach Sean Turley said of his team’s overtime effort. “They came together well. They played for one another and it’s a testament to what they’ve been working towards and moving to these last couple of games. Super proud of them; they persevered and just kept working hard.”
Junior Danielle Carnegie led Rockdale with 26 points while Tre’Miyah Berry scored 22, Madison Presha scored 13 and Nylah Williams added 12 points.
Delaney Cooper paced Woodward with 19 points. Sara Lewis scored 14, Kameron Herring scored 13, and Lauryn Dennis-Cooper scored 12.
Rockdale led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and led 23-13 early in the second quarter. Woodward bounced back with 16-0 to take a 29-23 lead at about midway through the second quarter.
Berry broke Rockdale’s scoring drought by making a basket around the 3:07 mark. The Bulldogs managed to cut the score to 35-34 at the end of the second quarter.
Both teams continued to battle in the second half as there were eight lead changes and two ties in the third quarter alone. Woodward managed to carry a 56-52 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Rockdale tied the game at 63-all about halfway through the fourth quarter thanks to a Williams basket. The Bulldogs then took a 65-63 lead when Berry scored a basket at the 3:33 mark. The Bulldogs then claimed a 67-63 lead with a Carnegie basket.
Woodward sent the game into overtime with two late baskets by Lauryn Dennis-Cooper and Delaney Cooper.
Early in the overtime period, Presha scored to give Rockdale a 69-67 lead and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way.
“Woodward is a great team and they’re coached really well so we knew there were going to be ups and downs,” Turley said on how his team bounced back to take the win. "We just had to weather the storm and just keep working hard.”
The victory was the second in a row that Rockdale knocked off a state champion from last year as Woodward was the 2022 Class AAAAA champion while Lovejoy was last year’s Class AAAAAA state champion. Rockdale beat Lovejoy, ranked No. 2 in AAAAAA, 70-61 in the semifinals, while Woodward beat last year’s Class AAAAA runner-up Forest Park 74-52.
“God is good,” Turley said. “We have a very, very strong region with great coaches and great players. It’s a true blessing. We’ve been tested this entire year … all of us have in the region. And it’s a tough region and it’s not a cakewalk. Tonight, you had to earn what you got.”
