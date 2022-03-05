CARROLLTON — All good things must come to an end.
A magical postseason that saw the Rockdale County girls basketball team rattle off three playoff wins — two on the road — and reach its first Final Four since 1984 came to an end Saturday afternoon at the hands of No. 2-ranked Lovejoy, which proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to get past.
The Bulldogs fell to the Wildcats 71-56 after a rough first half put the Sean Turley-led squad in a hole they weren’t able to fight their way out of.
Despite falling just one game short of reaching the Class AAAAAA state championship game, Turley said he couldn’t have been more proud of the effort and the season as a whole.
“I’m really proud of the ladies,” Turley said. “They didn’t quit. They didn’t blow up. They found a way to get back in and continued to play hard. At this point, it’s all about details and who is able to capitalize and execute off of the other team’s mistakes. We’ll limit our mistakes next time and hopefully get a different outcome.”
Coming into the Bulldogs’ state semifinal matchup, sophomore superstar Danielle Carnegie had averaged 30 points through their first three playoff games, including a career-best 35 in last Tuesday’s win at Brunswick.
The Wildcats made things tough for Carnegie on Saturday, though. And while the sophomore still managed to score 26 points to lead the way, struggles in the opening quarter for both Carnegie and the rest of the Bulldogs made things tough on them from the jump.
Before the Bulldogs could blink, they trailed the Wildcats 11-0, but Carnegie and junior Lia Edwards led a charge to trim the lead to 15-11 with two minutes left in the quarter.
However, the Bulldogs’ run was answered by the Wildcats with one of their own. Lovejoy led 19-11 at the end of the first and stretched their lead back out to 10 one minute into the second quarter, 21-11.
Again, the Bulldogs battled back. A Carnegie layup with 4:03 left in the quarter trimmed Lovejoy’s lead to five, 25-20. But that was as close as they could get for the remainder of the quarter.
Lovejoy responded with back-to-back corner 3-pointers and connected on another at the buzzer to take a commanding 39-23 lead into halftime.
A promising start to the second quarter turned into a disaster facing a 16-point deficit heading into the third quarter.
In the third quarter, every Bulldog made shot was answered back with one made by Lovejoy. By the end of the quarter, their deficit remained 16 points, 55-39.
The Bulldogs continued to fight, however. Back-to-back corner 3-pointers from Rockdale’s Mariyah Moore cut Lovejoy’s lead to 67-56 with 1:42 remaining in the game.
With time running out, Lovejoy held onto the ball and made its free throws when Rockdale was forced to foul, ending any chance of a comeback.
Carnegie led the way with her 26 points while Edwards chipped in with 13. No other Bulldog managed to reach double figures. They were without their standout double-double machine, Nylah Williams, who suffered a broken foot at the end of the regular season.
“The double-double is huge,” Turley said of Williams’ unfortunate absence. “With her 10 points and 10 rebounds on average, that makes the game three points or something like that. That’s one of our big three.”
While the team was visibly upset after the loss, Turley said he reminded them in the locker room after the game that they should be proud of what they accomplished this season.
“Only four teams experience this and we were one of them,” Turley said. “People come out all the time and say you make history, but it’s just another opportunity to lay a strong foundation. It’s a beautiful thing to see. It does sting right now, but there will be a moment where they take a step back, look and say, wow, we played. Now, what are they going to do now to get over that hump? The last time we talked, it was how do we get past the Sweet 16? How do we get past the Elite 8? If this is the progression that we’re doing, hey. Back to the lab.”
