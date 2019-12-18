COVINGTON -- The Rockdale County girls basketball team overcame a rough third quarter to score a road victory over Eastside Tuesday night, 61-57.
With Eastside head coach Gladys King coaching against her former team, the Eagles managed to trip the Rockdale lead to 44-41 heading into the fourth before falling short.
The Bulldogs out-scored the Eagles 30-20 in the first half and scored 17 fourth-quarter points to hold off the charging Eagles.
Freshman Nylah Williams paced the Bulldogs with 14 points, 11 of which were scored in the fourth quarter. Freshman Lia Edwards joined her teammate in double figures with 12 points while juniors Shaquice May scored nine and Alana Moore scored eight in the victory.
Alysee Dobbs scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Eagles while Dasia Burgess scored 14. Jodi Reid and Jamiyra Smith each scored nine in the loss.
With the win, Rockdale has defeated Eastside three years in a row.