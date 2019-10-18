CONYERS -- Looking to remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Conyers Cup, the Rockdale County girls flag football team earned a crucial 12-6 victory over Salem Thursday night.
Entering play with a 1-1 record, the Bulldogs’ victory over the Seminoles will set up a showdown with undefeated Heritage next Thursday for the No. 1 seed. The Patriots (3-0) can clinch the No. 1 seed and a spot in the championship with a victory. A win for the Bulldogs (2-1) would force a tiebreaker.
The Seminoles wasted little time in jumping out to a 6-0 lead Thursday after Al’layah Delugo scored on a 50-yard touchdown run in the first half. No strangers to trailing early in games this season, the early hole for the Bulldogs did not phase them, however.
Rockdale quickly responded with a dynamic run from Kierstyn Thomas, who eluded multiple Seminole defenders on her way to the end zone. A failed conversion kept the game tied at 6-all midway through the first half.
The Bulldogs intercepted the Seminoles on each of their next two offensive possessions, including a diving grab from Rockdale’s Toree Thomas, but neither led to go-ahead scores.
Tied at halftime, the Bulldogs broke the 6-all tie when Destyn Bunche scored to give Rockdale a 12-6 lead.
After allowing a touchdown on Salem’s opening possession of the game, the Bulldogs’ defense did not allow another score from the Seminoles and held on down the stretch to earn the road victory.
With the loss, the Seminoles end their regular season with an 0-4 record despite holding leads in three of their four games. The Seminoles have locked themselves into the No. 3 seed in the Conyers Cup and will face the No. 2 seed for the rights to play in the championship game on Oct. 30.
“The Thomas sisters play hard and they are leaders on this team,” Rockdale head coach Mike White said. “ I thought we played an average game yesterday at Salem. We missed some opportunities that we should’ve cashed in on, but we will take the win and look forward to our next game.”
Previous Results
Week 1: Heritage 21, Salem 12
Week 2: Heritage 13, Rockdale 6
Week 3: Rockdale 19, Salem 12
Week 4: Heritage 34, Salem 0
Week: 5 Rockdale 12, Salem 6
Week 5 Standings
Heritage: 3-0
Rockdale: 2-1
Salem: 0-4