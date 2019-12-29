EVANS -- The Rockdale County girls basketball team overcame a slow start Saturday night in the championship game against Warner Robins to win the Monterrey Holiday Tournament 46-38 at Evans High School.
The Bulldogs took down Greenbrier 62-37 on Thursday and Grovetown 53-47 on Friday to reach the finals against the Demons.
Junior guard Shaquice May finished as the tournament’s MVP after scoring 14,15 and 17 points, respectively across the three-day tournament. Fellow junior Alana Moore and senior Skylah Parker were both named to the All-Tournament team.
May led the Bulldogs in scoring Saturday night with 14 points and helped Rockdale overcome an early 12-6 deficit heading into the second quarter. The Bulldogs answered with 17 second-quarter points to grab a 23-22 halftime lead over the Demons.
Despite only scoring nine points in the third quarter, the Bulldogs were stingy on defense and held the Demons to five points on one made field goal. The Bulldogs took a 32-27 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back en route to their eight-point win.
Moore joined May in double figures with 12 points while freshman Lia Edwards scored eight and freshman Nylah Williams scored six.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 13-4 on the season and extend their winning streak to five games.