Rockdale County grad Jha’Quan Anderson is among seven athletes from Georgia who have qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
The tournament is March 16-18 in Tulsa, Okla.
Rockdale County grad Jha’Quan Anderson is among seven athletes from Georgia who have qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
The tournament is March 16-18 in Tulsa, Okla.
Anderson, a redshirt junior at Gardner-Webb University (N.C.), is an NCAA qualifier for the second time in his career. He earned an at-large bid at 184 pounds this season after going 25-14 and finishing as runner-up in the Southern Conference Championships. He was 7-1 in conference matches in the regular season, and posted five major decisions and two technical falls this year.
Anderson also earned an NCAA berth in 2021 when he was third in the SoCon championship meet. He went 1-2 in the NCAA meet that season, including an opening win over Sacred Heart's Joe Accousti. He lost his second match to unbeaten No. 1 seed and eventual NCAA champion Aaron Brooks of Penn State. He then was eliminated by No. 16 seed Max Lyon of Purdue.
Prior to college, Anderson was a two-time state finalist and a three-time area champion at Rockdale.
Other Georgians in the bracket are Navy’s David Key (Brookwood), Virginia Tech’s Caleb Henson (Woodland-Cartersville), Appalachian State’s Will Formato (Allatoona), Chattanooga’s Matt Waddell (Gilmer), North Carolina’s Gavin Kane (Cambridge) and Maryland’s Jaxson Smith (Woodland-Cartersville).
Anderson has a tough path in the bracket, beginning with a match against West Virginia’s Anthony Carman (17-13). The winner of that match gets the bracket’s No. 1 seed, Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen (22-1), a two-time NCAA All-American after back-to-back third-place finishes.
Tax season has arrived! While the process can be time consuming and detailed, the anticipation of a refund can be worth it. The question is, how will you spend it?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.