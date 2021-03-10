Former Rockdale County standout Jha’Quan Anderson is headed to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
Anderson, a redshirt freshman 184-pounder at Gardner-Webb University (N.C.), received an at-large bid Tuesday after going 9-2 this season.
“Broooo … I’m an NCAA Qualifier!!!!!!,” Anderson wrote on Twitter.
Anderson placed third at this year’s Southern Conference Championships, and earned SoCon All-Freshman honors. He went 7-1 in dual action.
In the SoCon Championships, he fell to Chattanooga’s Matthew Waddell in the semifinals, but fought back through the consolation rounds with a win over Appalachian State’s Julian Gorring and The Citadel’s Kyle Kretzer to place third.
As a high-schooler, Anderson was the Citizen’s 2019 Wrestler of the Year after finishing second in the state with a 45-2 record — he fell 6-5 in the Class AAAAAAA finals to Mountain View’s Garrett Spikes, a two-time state champion.
For his prep career, Anderson was a two-time state runner-up, a three-time area champion and a two-time sectional champion. He also won a Georgia Freestyle state championship and was an AAU Disney Duals All-American.
The at-large selections are determined by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee based on head-to-head competition, quality wins against automatic NCAA qualifiers, coaches rankings, results against common opponents, conference tournament placement and winning percentage. The committee also can use subjective criteria like historical performance.
Three Georgia wrestlers earned at-large bids this year with Anderson joined by Justin Ruffin of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Will Formato of Appalachian State. The state also had nine automatic NCAA qualifiers previously — Codi Russell of Appalachian State, Jackson DiSario of Stanford, Cody Bond of Appalachian State, Thomas Bullard of North Carolina State, Daniel Bullard of North Carolina State, Devin Kane of North Carolina, Matthew Waddell of Chattanooga, David Key of Navy and Quinn Miller of Virginia.
The 12 NCAA qualifiers are the most produced in a single year by Georgia.
