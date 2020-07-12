Rockdale County head football coach Jamie Baldwin, who also served as the school’s head track and field head coach, died Saturday morning.
Baldwin recently celebrated his 45th birthday in April and was in the midst of gearing up for his third season as head coach of the Bulldogs before passing away unexpectedly following a week-long battle with bronchitis.
The 45-year-old arrived at Rockdale in 2016 and was hired by then head coach Greg Manior as the school’s defensive coordinator. He previously coached at Johnson High School in Savannah where he was the head coach from 2009-12.
Baldwin grew up in southern Alabama and graduated from Clarke County High School in Grove Hill in 1993. He lettered in four sports — football, basketball, baseball and track and field.
He joined the Army after his 11th grade year, following in the footsteps of several family members. Baldwin served from 1992-2000 and was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah working as an automated logistical specialist.
Following his eight-year stint in the Army, Baldwin went on to graduate from Armstrong Atlantic University in 2007, earning a degree in health and physical education.
Baldwin first coached at Memorial Day High School in Savannah in 2002 as an assistant before later accepting a defensive coordinator position at Beach High School.
In his second season coaching at Rockdale, Baldwin helped guide the Bulldogs to the school’s first 4-0 start since 1987 after defeating rival Heritage 16-0.
Baldwin’s son, Jamichael played football at Rockdale and graduated in 2017. He is currently a member of the North Carolina A&T football team. Baldwin’s youngest son, Kaleb, currently plays football at Rockdale and is heading into his junior season this fall.
