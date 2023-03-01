Rockdale County High School has announced the development of its Bulldog Wall of Fame project.
The endeavor will ensure that the lives and achievements of Rockdale’s most accomplished Bulldogs will be forever known among fellow graduates, current and future high school students and the Conyers community.
School and community leaders created a Wall of Fame Committee in February of 2022 to establish the vision, nomination process, selection criteria and fundraising efforts for the project.
A selection committee was formed to include members with long-standing RCHS roots and is in place to evaluate candidates based on their athletic achievements and community impact. The inaugural Wall of Fame class will include seven inductees — one from each decade (1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s).
RCHS plans to display the Wall of Fame on a touch-screen kiosk to be located in the gym lobby. Nominations will be accepted from the community and will be submitted electronically starting on March 24. The nomination window will close on May 5.
The seven inductees for the inaugural Wall of Fame class will be recognized at a pregame ceremony at the first home football game on Aug. 18.
