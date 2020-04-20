Rockdale County’s performance in and out of competition was rewarded by Region 8-AAAAAAA.
The Bulldogs received the region’s Sportsmanship Award, recognizing the way their athletes represented themselves before, during and after athletic competitions.
“We are truly honored that our region awarded us the Sportsmanship Award this year,” Rockdale athletic director Chad Suddeth said. “It’s probably the most valuable recognition that we could receive. It really represents everything that we are about and compliments all of the hard work that our coaches, players and spectators do to consistently develop our culture and expectations.
“We have lots of good people in place that have their priorities in the right place. We all want to win at a high level, but character and respect are far more important.”
