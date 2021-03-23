Rockdale County has tabbed Lee Hannah as the high school’s new head football coach.
Hannah, a 21-year coaching veteran, has been head coach of Miller Grove since 2018. He took his 2018 team to the state playoffs and went 3-5 in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
He also was head coach at Baldwin from 2014-2016, taking two of his three teams there to the state playoffs.
Beloved Rockdale head coach Jamie Baldwin died last July and assistant Derek Coggin took over on an interim basis for the shortened 2020 season when Rockdale schools got a late start and were not eligible for the postseason. The Bulldogs opened up a full coaching search after that season finished and decided Hannah was the right fit.
"We based our coaching search on integrity, experience and a dynamic personality that can inspire others,” Rockdale athletic director Chad Suddeth said. “Coach Hannah checked all of those boxes. Our leadership instantly felt his energy and passion. His plan emphasizes academics and character. He's demonstrated the ability to get his players to the college level. We're buying what he's selling. We're thrilled to add Coach Hannah to our Bulldog family and very excited about the future of our football program."
Before becoming a head coach, Hannah was defensive coordinator at Mays, Duluth, M.L. King and Mary Persons.
Return to rockdalenewtoncitizen.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.