Rockdale County stayed within the program for the high school’s new head boys basketball coach, announcing Monday that Reginald Jacobs has been promoted to the position.
Jacobs, an Alabama native, has been an assistant coach for the Bulldogs the last four years. He replaces outgoing head coach Tyrone King, who plans to continue working at the school.
"We based our coaching search on integrity, experience and a dynamic personality that can inspire others,” Rockdale athletic director Chad Suddeth said. “Coach Jacobs checked all of those boxes. Our leadership appreciates his energy and passion. Coach Jacobs has that special ability to connect with kids. His plan emphasizes academics and character. After a state playoff season this year, we're thrilled to have Coach Jacobs take over and continue to grow our boys basketball program."
Over the past four seasons, Jacobs has been a varsity assistant for King, as well as head coach at the junior varsity and ninth grade levels. He inherits a team that graduates just one senior and a roster full of players who competed for him at the JV and ninth grade levels.
“I’m incredibly excited and I’m thankful and I’m humbled for this magnificent opportunity,” Jacobs said. “I feel I’m capable and I hope to bring the character it takes to continue the propulsion of this program. I’m excited to do the work. I’m ready.”
The Bulldogs are able to maintain consistency with the hiring of Jacobs, who considers King a major influence on his career.
“I attribute a lot of what I learned and what I hope for to Coach King,” Jacobs said. “He’s been a friend, a brother and a dedicated mentor.”
Jacobs played college basketball at Wallace Community College (Ala.) and Reinhardt before embarking on his coaching career that began as a recreational league coach in his hometown, Munford, Ala., in 2011. He was asked to join the high school coaching staff at Munford, his alma mater, and spent two years there as an assistant before being hired at Talladega County Central High (Ala.)
He was an assistant boys basketball coach for two years and head boys basketball coach for two years at TCC, where he also was head baseball coach. He led his basketball team to the state quarterfinals in 2015, earning coach of the year honors. The science teacher also has been named his school’s teacher of the year twice, in 2014 and 2019.
He took those talents to Rockdale four years ago when he chose to return to Georgia, where he finished his college basketball career at Reinhardt.
“When I first got to Rockdale for the interview, the administration and the hiring committee were very welcoming to me, they made me feel like this was the home, the place I wanted to lay my feet,” he said. “I felt wanted, welcomed and supported the moment I came through the door.”
Jacobs only becomes more connected to the community in his new position.
“My vision for Rockdale is our program will be known and revered as a hard-working, blue-collar team that knows the game and has a passion for the game and has pride for the game, pride for the school and pride for themselves,” Jacobs said. “And also achieve the highest of highs, a state championship. … It is my hope and my trust that the community aligns themselves behind my players and my program as much as we will align ourselves behind them. I’m looking forward to not just achieving with my players but with all stakeholders of the program.”
