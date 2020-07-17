Rockdale County Public Schools, after announcing virtual-only instruction for the fall semester, has halted all athletics workouts as the district discusses the future of fall sports.
The stoppage of high school sports training begins Monday, July 20. RCPS superintendent Terry Oatts announced Thursday that the system will be online for the fall semester and won’t be returning to the classroom.
The Georgia High School Association continues to allow training with hopes of having a fall sports season. Its Board of Trustees will host a meeting Monday to discuss fall sports.
