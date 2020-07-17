1M9A2244.jpg

Salem offensive lineman Kris Phillips practices while wearing a mask this week.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

Rockdale County Public Schools, after announcing virtual-only instruction for the fall semester, has halted all athletics workouts as the district discusses the future of fall sports.

The stoppage of high school sports training begins Monday, July 20. RCPS superintendent Terry Oatts announced Thursday that the system will be online for the fall semester and won’t be returning to the classroom.

The Georgia High School Association continues to allow training with hopes of having a fall sports season. Its Board of Trustees will host a meeting Monday to discuss fall sports.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.