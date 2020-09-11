Rockdale County Public Schools superintendent Terry Oatts announced the decision to resume high school fall sports conditioning on Monday, Sept. 14.
The county's three high schools — Heritage, Rockdale and Salem — may begin practices in football, softball, volleyball and cross country. No decision was announced on an exact date for when Rockdale teams can compete against schools outside the county.
Oatts previously postponed all fall sports to the second semester and Rockdale teams are no longer on Georgia High School Association schedules. With the majority of GHSA schools proceeding with fall schedules, it likely will be difficult for Rockdale to assemble a spring schedule in football, softball, volleyball and cross country.
“After consulting our Fall Sports Working Group, I have decided to permit the resumption of fall sports conditioning on Monday, September 14, 2020," Oatts said in a school release. "This decision will afford our fall sports student-athletes the opportunity for structured and supervised conditioning in preparation for eventual fall sports competition during second semester. We will continue to monitor our local, regional and statewide COVID-19 data to inform our decisions regarding fall sports.
"While our local data is improving somewhat, key indicators such as positivity rate and 14-day case rates warrant further monitoring and scrutiny. Our goal remains to let our student-athletes compete as soon as it is reasonably safe to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.