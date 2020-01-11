CONYERS — Rockdale County’s Ed Pollard waited almost a minute on the mat before Archer’s Obadiah Grimes appeared from the Tiger huddle ready to square off against Class AAAAAAA’s No. 1 ranked heavyweight.
Unfortunately for Grimes and the Tigers, making Pollard wait did not play into their favor.
“I hate waiting for people to send somebody out,” Pollard said. “I feel like they don’t respect it, so I was ready to go. Coach (Dave) Baros taught me to always stay aggressive and intense during a match, so when I saw Archer doing their little thing over there, it was like I broke him already.”
With an opportunity to clinch the Bulldogs’ third consecutive 8-AAAAAAA area duals championship over the Tigers in Pollard’s match, the senior delivered with a first-period pin in dominant fashion, securing victory for the Bulldogs, who held a 21-point lead over Archer at that point in the dual with three matches remaining.
Rockdale’s first-place finish locks them into next weekend’s team duals in Macon.
“Ed was the one that sealed it for us,” Rockdale County head coach Alonzo Allen said. “Once he got that pin, we knew it was a done deal, even if we lost the others. Having him back in the lineup is a lot better for us.”
Archer didn’t make the victory easy for Rockdale, who eventually won the dual 35-32. Archer’s Florin Myndresku earned an 11-3 victory over Rockdale’s Antonio Lucero at 138 pounds before Natan Pratt defeated Ya’Donnis Hardaway 13-4 at 145 to trim the lead to 12-8.
From that point on, however, the Bulldogs’ standouts handheld business leading up to Pollard’s championship clinching pin.
Rockdale’s Hunter Muse came through for the Bulldogs with an easy 13-4 win at 152, setting up a three-match win streak for Rockdale. Senior Jovanni Butler scored a 10-6 win at 160 before Jalon Bailey shut out Archer’s Aaron McNair 10-0 to increase their lead to 23-8.
Archer managed to score wins at 182 and 220, but dominant performances from Rockdale’s Kaleb Walley at 195 and Pollard at 285 sealed the deal for the Bulldogs. Walley, the state’s No. 2 wrestler in his weight class, recorded a first-period pin over Archer’s Isaiah Mickles to stay unbeaten on the season.
Also earning victories for the Bulldogs were senior Robert Perez at 126 and junior Christopher Ponce at 132. Both wrestlers earned pins to start the match against Archer.
For Allen, who experienced his fair share of losses to Archer in his days as a wrestler at Rockdale, beating the Tigers for a third consecutive area title is extra special in his first year at the helm.
“They used to beat us all the time, so I’m happy with the win,” Allen said. “I’m glad that we ended off Class AAAAAAA with a championship and not second place since we’re going down to Class AAAAAA next year.”
The Tigers went on to defeat South Gwinnett in dominant fashion, 48-14 to clinch second place at Saturday’s area tournament and will advance to next weekend’s team duals in Macon.
