Each week during the football season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.
This week’s winner is Rockdale County's Cameron Gray, who recorded 10 tackles against No. 2 ranked Dacula last Friday night. Gray was tabbed as the Bulldogs' Defensive Player of The Week for his great open-field tackling and great pursuit to the ball.
Gray recorded 567 votes to edge out Heritage's Courtney McBride, who finished with 403. Newton's Tyon Bigby took third with 117 votes while Salem's Daniel Scott finished in fourth with 88 votes.