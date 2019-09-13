DSC_5030 copy.jpg
Rockdale County's Darnell Stephens catches a pass against Discovery in Week 3. 

 Staff Photo: Sydney Chacon

Each week during the football season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.

This week’s winner is Rockdale County’s Darnell Stephens, who caught a 68-yard touchdown pass and intercepted two passes on defense including an interception returned for a touchdown against Discovery. Stephens became the second Bulldog to win the voting this season after running back Connor Mack won Week 1's voting. 

Stephens ran away in this week's voting with 337 votes to defeat Alcovy's Andrae Robinson and Eastside's Terrence Reid. Robinson hauled in 145 votes while Reid finished with 17. 

