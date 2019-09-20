1M9A1521.jpg
Rockdale County’s Noah McGlockling returns an interception for the Bulldogs against Heritage Friday night.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

Each week during the football season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.

This week’s winner is Rockdale County’s Noah McGlockling, who hauled in 406 votes to beat out second-place Courtney McBride of Heritage. McBride finished with 224 votes while Alcovy's JaQuez Snell brought in 119 and Newton's Jerrol Hines brought in 25. 

McGlockling scored both offensive touchdowns for the Bulldogs and intercepted his third pass of the season on defense to help lead Rockdale County to a 16-0 victory over Heritage. McGlockling’s touchdowns came on runs of 10 and 19.

