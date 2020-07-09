Football in Rockdale County is back.
Rockdale County and Salem returned to their respective high school football fields on Monday to resume workouts for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began its sweep across the country in mid March.
Following guidelines put in place by both the Georgia High School Association and the Rockdale County school district, students were allowed to return to their schools in groups of 25 and were required to wear masks at all times.
Coaches were also subject to wearing a mask while directing their players during workouts.
For Rockdale County athletic director Chad Suddeth, he was excited to see student athletes returning to campus this week.
“We are thrilled to be back,” Suddeth said. “Really good to be back with our kids. Coaches and athletes are very excited. It’s awesome to see all of the smiles.”
Football wasn’t the only sport to return to scheduled workouts at Rockdale. Girls basketball, wrestling, volleyball, baseball and softball all returned this week with no more than one sport allowed on campus at a time.
Each sport was given a timeframe in which they could return to campus and work out with their team under the guidelines put in place by the district.
Also excited about the return was Salem head football coach Jarrett Laws. The veteran head coach started football workouts on Monday and was happy to see his players face-to-face for the first time in months.
“Those are my extended sons,” Laws said. “It’s one thing to be able to communicate with them via Zoom and all of these other platforms, but you can never replace the human experience. One of the things that I’ve taken pride in over the years is that kids that have come through my program have always gotten something greater than football and that’s human experience.”
Both Rockdale and Salem created a detailed plan to check players in and screen them in a safe manner before allowing them to work out. Players entered in one location and exited in another and had their temperatures taken upon their arrival.
“The district has done an excellent job with partnering with the GHSA to give us some parameters that we can implement,” Laws said. “They allow us to give the kids an opportunity to get better while at the same time maintaining a safety priority and making sure that it’s something feasible for all parties involved.”
While the future is still unknown in regards to what a high school football season in the state of Georgia would look like this fall, everyone is making sure that proper safety precautions are being taken while also trying to enjoy the time they have to spend with one another.
“Safety comes first,” Laws said. “We’ve always had a saying since I’ve been at Salem and it’s win the day. But now more than ever it becomes critical that you appreciate the day that you have, give the best effort to that day, and then whatever results it yields, use it for whatever tomorrow brings. We live in a new age now, so you have to expect the unexpected and I think our kids are doing a great job of adjusting to everything that’s been thrown at them.”
Heritage was the only high school football team in the county that did not return this week. Patriots athletic director Edward Senter said that their tentative return date to the football field is next Tuesday, July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.