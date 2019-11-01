LOGANVILLE -- Grayson's 156 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground led the Rams to their 41-0 victory over Rockdale County Friday night to defend their region title.
Running back LaFayette Gurvin was nothing short of a workhorse for the Rams, finishing with 57 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries.
A short Rockdale three-and-out gave the Rams the ball on their own 40. From there, Gurvin led the Rams down the field to the Rockdale 13, where he took a handoff on a fake sweep and stumbled his way through defenders and into the end zone.
The Ram offense found themselves back in the red zone just two plays later when Darius Daniel recovered a muffed Rockdale snap inside the Bulldog 1.
Gurvin scored his second touchdown of the night seconds later, taking a direct snap and barrelling behind the big Ram offensive line across the goal line.
Following two punts, Rockdale got the ball back on their own 13. This time, it was the Grayson defense that struck quickly when linebacker Grady Bryant stepped in front of Rockdale quarterback Zachary Hill's pass and picked it off. Bryant danced into the endzone to extend the Ram lead to 20.
The Ram defense continued their work on the next drive, giving the ball to their offense on the Grayson 45.
A long completion from quarterback CJ Dixon to tight end Jeremi Holmes put the Rams back inside the 10, where Gurvin, on another direct snap, plunged through the heart of the Rockdale defense and back into the endzone for his third score of the day.
The Bulldogs seemed to finally start to hit their stride after a Grayson penalty and long run by wide receiver Noah McGlockling put the Bulldogs deep into Ram territory. However, the Bulldogs were unable to capitalize on their success as a 40-yard field goal missed wide left preserved the shutout for the Rams.
Once again, the running game responded for the Rams, this time in the form of running back Phil Mafah. Facing a first and ten from his own 34, Mafah took a handoff up the middle and took off, breaking off a blazing 66-yard touchdown run right before the half.
Gurvin punched his fourth and last touchdown in early in the third quarter going 15 yards untouched to the endzone.
The Ram defense continued to halt the Bulldog offense all night, allowing a scarce 118 yards of total offense.
Dixon finished with 4 completions and 99 yards on 11 attempts.
The Rams will look to finish the season 9-1 with a victory over South Gwinnett next Friday night.
GRAYSON 41, ROCKDALE COUNTY 0
Rockdale - 0 0 0 0
Grayson - 20 14 7 0
FIRST QUARTER
Grayson: LaFayette Gurvin Jr. 13 run (Garwood Collins kick) 8:00
Grayson: Gurvin 1 run (Collins kick failed) 6:32
Grayson: Grady Bryant interception return for touchdown (Collins kick) 2:35
SECOND QUARTER
Grayson: Gurvin 3 run (Collins kick) 10:19
Grayson: Phil Mafah 66 run (Collins kick) 2:45
THIRD QUARTER
Grayson: Gurvin 15 run (Collins kick) 8:44
FOURTH QUARTER
None