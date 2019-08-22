1M9A7123.jpg

CONYERS -- After trailing by as many as eight runs early on, the Rockdale County girls softball team rallied for a thrilling 22-10 victory over South Gwinnett Thursday.

The Bulldogs struck for 12 runs in the third inning on aggressive base running. Junior Gabby Woods received the win in the circle and also recorded two hits while junior Sydney Palmer ripped two doubles.

Junior Alexis Jones recorded a single and later scored on an infield the park home run on a deep fly ball to left field. Freshman Nylah Williams put together a perfect 3-for-3 afternoon at the plate while Eyndirrah Jones helped make several defensive stops.

The Bulldogs trailed 8-0 after one half inning before fighting back with six runs of their own in the bottom of the first. After a scoreless second inning, the Bulldogs’ 12-run third gave them an 18-8 lead before finishing the game off with four more runs in the fourth.

The win gives the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-1) their first Region 8-AAAAAAA victory of 2019 under the direction of first-year head coach Sabrina Jones.

