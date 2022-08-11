CONYERS — Rockdale County rallied late and posted a 12-11 victory over Cedar Shoals in an eight-inning high school softball game.
The Bulldogs trailed 6-1 in the sixth inning and 11-6 in the seventh inning before a comeback that earned their first win of the season.
"It was great to see the girls battle as hard as they did,” Rockdale coach Frank Vashaw said. "We could have easily quit down 6-1 in the sixth. Hopefully we will build off of this. Laila (Wood) really battled in the circle and we had some big hits, too.”
Three hits and two Cedar Shoals errors, keyed by an RBI double from Maria Eagleton, brought Rockdale back from its sixth-inning deficit to tie the score 6-6. However, the Jaguars regained control with five runs in the top of the seventh for an 11-6 edge.
In the bottom of the seventh, Rockdale got RBI hits from Gabby Lloyd and Alismaret Salom-Maceira and three Cedar Shoals errors to tie the score and force extra innings.
Wood held Cedar Shoals scoreless in the top of the eighth, then she sparked the offense in the bottom of the inning with a two-out single with nobody on. She stole second and third base, then scored on a mishandled ground ball off the bat of Nisa Washington.
Wood stuck out 14 in eight innings and gave up four earned runs.
Kaylee Johnson, Salom-Maceira and Eagleton each had two hits for the Bulldogs (1-1).
