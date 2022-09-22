SB29.jpg

Rockdale County's softball team already has totaled its most wins since 2012.

After only winning two games in 2021, the move to Region 3-AAAAAA has been a boost for the Rockdale County Bulldog fastpitch softball team.

The Bulldogs are now 10-6 overall after wins in the last week and a half over Forest Park (16-0 and 18-3), Lovejoy (17-9) and Mundy's Mill on Wednesday (24-2). With 10 wins so far, the Bulldogs have recorded their most wins since 2012.

