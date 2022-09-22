After only winning two games in 2021, the move to Region 3-AAAAAA has been a boost for the Rockdale County Bulldog fastpitch softball team.
The Bulldogs are now 10-6 overall after wins in the last week and a half over Forest Park (16-0 and 18-3), Lovejoy (17-9) and Mundy's Mill on Wednesday (24-2). With 10 wins so far, the Bulldogs have recorded their most wins since 2012.
The Bulldogs have been led at the plate by Gabby Lloyd (.628 average, 29 RBIs), Laila Wood (.438) and Nisa Washington (.472). Laniya Smith, Mariah Eagleton and Elismaret Salom-Maceira have also contributed to the cause.
The Bulldogs are eying an opportunity to advance to the GHSA state playoffs with a good showing in the Region 3-AAAAAA Tournament beginning on Oct. 10.
"We still have some work to do, but the girls have kept a great attitude throughout the season, and weathered our rough patches," said Rockdale Coach Frank Vashaw. "To be able to advance to the state playoffs would be a great accomplishment for our bunch. (Coach Steve Wagner) and I feel like this could go a long way in changing the culture of Rockdale softball. Coach Wagner has been a great addition to Rockdale softball, and it is paying off."
Rockdale could clinch the third spot in the regular season with a win on Monday at Lovejoy, but still have three more region games, including Morrow and region-leading Alcovy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.