In accordance with recommendations from the Georgia High School Association, the Rockdale County School District announced Thursday evening that all athletic events will be canceled starting Monday, March 16 until further notice because of coronavirus concerns.
The announcement came just hours after the GHSA’s recommendation of its member schools to suspend spring sports activities.
Salem Athletic Director Jarrod Davis backed the GHSA’s recommendation and the decision made by Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts and the school district’s decision to bring sports in Rockdale County to a halt for at least the next two weeks.
“The GHSA and our superintendent made the best and most courageous choice for the concern and welfare of everyone involved,” Davis said. “I pray for those affected by this and I pray that God's grace and mercy will shower down upon our community, state and nation.”
In his first year as Salem’s AD, Davis said what has unfolded in recent days is unprecedented in his time being involved in high school athletics.
“I never would have imagined to prepare a contingent plan for something like this in my wildest dreams,” Davis said. “This is the new era we must face head on with all regard to our student body and community as a whole.
“we must all always err on the side of caution. The responsibility and care and concern of our student-athletes, parents, fans and all stakeholders should always be the driving force of all our decisions, and with all due diligence, seek the best outcome to make sure all parties are safe.”
GHSA executive director Robin Hines offered a statement on the current shutdown of athletics.
“We will definitely suspend for the next two weeks, as the Governor recommended,” said Hines. “By close of business on Friday, March 27th, we will issue an update. We hate to have to make this call, but we must do what is in the best interest of our student-athletes and fans.”
