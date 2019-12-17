TALLULAH FALLS -- The Rockdale County swim teams took a combined second place at the Winter Snow Invite Saturday at Tallulah Falls School.
The Rockdale boys swim team finished runner-ups to first-place Habersham Central while the girls swim team took third behind first-place Tallulah Falls and second-place Hebron Christian Academy.
The Bulldogs racked up five first-place finishes out of 38 events, four of which featured Rockdale standout swimmer Laura Goldgar.
Goldgar helped bring home first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with teammates Maddie Lombard, Angela Daughtry and Sarah Goldgar, as well as individual titles in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.
She also helped bring home two second-place finishes in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard medley relay with Lombard, Daughtry and Goldgar.
The lone first-place finish for the boys team came in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a state-qualifying time of 1:37.35. The team consisted of Brandon Gignilliat, Corey Kidd, Marquese Tucker and Will Kelly.
Gignilliat managed to claim a solo second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle before going on to grab a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with Kelly, Tucker and Kidd.
The Rockdale boys 400-yard freestyle medley team of Marcus Key, Joshua Thomas, Buddy Moss and Adrian Dooley-McWilliams rounded out the third-place finishes for the Bulldogs.
Brianna Fernandez-Terry managed to secure a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle while Alyssa Lewis finished eighth in the same event.
Kelly grabbed a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard IM while teammate Cameron Jones took fifth. In the 50-yard freestyle, Tucker finished in fifth while Kidd finished in sixth. Kidd also placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly while Buddy Moss placed seventh.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Angela Daughtry took fourth behind Goldgar’s first-place finish. Daughtry later went on to finish fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.
In the 19th event of the day, Tucker secure a fourth-place finish before Gignilliat took a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. In the 33rd event, Kelly finished in seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke before Maddie Lombard took fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke.