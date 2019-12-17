5b6b485b6367d.image.jpg

TALLULAH FALLS -- The Rockdale County swim teams took a combined second place at the Winter Snow Invite Saturday at Tallulah Falls School.

The Rockdale boys swim team finished runner-ups to first-place Habersham Central while the girls swim team took third behind first-place Tallulah Falls and second-place Hebron Christian Academy.

The Bulldogs racked up five first-place finishes out of 38 events, four of which featured Rockdale standout swimmer Laura Goldgar.

Goldgar helped bring home first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with teammates Maddie Lombard, Angela Daughtry and Sarah Goldgar, as well as individual titles in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.

She also helped bring home two second-place finishes in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard medley relay with Lombard, Daughtry and Goldgar.

The lone first-place finish for the boys team came in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a state-qualifying time of 1:37.35. The team consisted of Brandon Gignilliat, Corey Kidd, Marquese Tucker and Will Kelly.

Gignilliat managed to claim a solo second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle before going on to grab a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with Kelly, Tucker and Kidd.

The Rockdale boys 400-yard freestyle medley team of Marcus Key, Joshua Thomas, Buddy Moss and Adrian Dooley-McWilliams rounded out the third-place finishes for the Bulldogs.

Brianna Fernandez-Terry managed to secure a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle while Alyssa Lewis finished eighth in the same event.

Kelly grabbed a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard IM while teammate Cameron Jones took fifth. In the 50-yard freestyle, Tucker finished in fifth while Kidd finished in sixth. Kidd also placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly while Buddy Moss placed seventh.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Angela Daughtry took fourth behind Goldgar’s first-place finish. Daughtry later went on to finish fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 19th event of the day, Tucker secure a fourth-place finish before Gignilliat took a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. In the 33rd event, Kelly finished in seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke before Maddie Lombard took fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

