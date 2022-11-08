The swim center at Johnson Park is full of Rockdale County Bulldogs swimmers preparing to make a splash with the upcoming 2022-23 season.
The Bulldogs finished as New/Rock runner-up and return a young lineup of nine starters, including junior volleyball standout Kala Berry, who was a state qualifier in three events last year. The team also adds promising freshman Sophia Zakirova to help it take the next step. Zakirova was the high scorer in the Bulldogs' first swim with 19 points on the board at Habersham's "Rockin Raider Invitational." Other major contributors will be senior Simone Nelson, senior Abigail Powers, junior Gabrielle Parker, junior Matilda Rodgers, sophomore Megan Dowell and sophomore Jocelyn Ruiz.
The boys side experienced significant losses to graduation, but will lean heavily this season on seniors Justin Sterlin and Gabriel Menghisteab and sophomore Devin Thomas, along with the brothers duo of junior Lucas Rodgers and sophomore Rowan Rodgers.
Head coach Chris Glenzer is excited to kick off another Bulldog swim season.
"I'm very pleased with the preparation and dedication my swimmers have shown early in the season," Glenzer said. "We have a number of athletes who swim for the Rockdale Riptides club, so that high level of training and competition is always beneficial during our high school season and that extra work is evident in the pool. Along with working daily to perfect our fundamental stroke mechanics, we have also been focusing on our fitness level."
The Rockdale swimmers are back in action Saturday with a home meet at Johnson Park, then will travel to West Hall on Nov. 19 to compete in the "Gobble Wobble Invitational."