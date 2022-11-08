The swim center at Johnson Park is full of Rockdale County Bulldogs swimmers preparing to make a splash with the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The Bulldogs finished as New/Rock runner-up and return a young lineup of nine starters, including junior volleyball standout Kala Berry, who was a state qualifier in three events last year. The team also adds promising freshman Sophia Zakirova to help it take the next step. Zakirova was the high scorer in the Bulldogs' first swim with 19 points on the board at Habersham's "Rockin Raider Invitational." Other major contributors will be senior Simone Nelson, senior Abigail Powers, junior Gabrielle Parker, junior Matilda Rodgers, sophomore Megan Dowell and sophomore Jocelyn Ruiz.

