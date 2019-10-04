CONYERS — Momentum was hard to come by for Rockdale County Friday night at home against Shiloh.
From a turnover on the games’ opening kickoff, to a slew of drive-killing penalties, the Bulldogs were left frustrated early and often en route to a 42-7 loss to the Generals.
The Generals out-scored the Bulldogs 28-0 following a game-tying drive by the Bulldogs midway through the first quarter and finished with 343 yards of total offense to Rockdale’s 184.
Shiloh running back Arthur Rodgers led the way with a game-high 168 yards rushing and scored three times for the Generals while Rockdale’s Connor Mack was held to 69 yards on 14 carries.
Before the Bulldogs (4-2, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAAAA) could blink, they trailed the Generals 7-0.
After turning over the ball on the games’ opening kickoff, Shiloh (6-0, 1-0) capitalized with a quick two-play, 11-yard touchdown drive that was scored on an 11-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Vince Goffney to wide receiver Dakota Thomas.
With a chance to answer back, The Bulldogs earned a quick first down on an 8-yard run from Mack and a 3-yard completion from Chandler Peters to Noah McGlockling, but a loss of 18 followed after a bad snap.
Facing a third-and-25, Peters found a wide-open Darnell Stephens over the middle of the field, who then stiff-armed a Shiloh linebacker before racing down the sidelines for a 71-yard score.
With the game knotted at 7-all, the Bulldogs’ defense forced a punt of Shiloh highlighted by an Ed Pollard tackle for a loss. Taking over possession at their own 9-yard line, the Bulldogs turned the ball over again on the first play from scrimmage, this time on a fumbled snap by Peters.
Looking to take a 14-7 lead, the Generals took over possession at the Bulldog 5-yard line, but were quickly pushed back following a Nijay Wills 13-yard sack of Goffney on first down. Facing a fourth-and-goal at the Bulldog 16, the Generals elected to go for it, but came away without points thanks to a Cameron Gray pass breakup.
The big defensive stand by the Bulldog defense was short-lived after surrounding a touchdown on Shiloh’s next offensive possession. Following a quick Rockdale punt, the Generals recaptured the lead on a 6-yard touchdown run from Rodgers with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter.
The score was set up by a 34-yard run from Rodgers on third-and-3 from the Bulldog 40-yard line.
Rockdale was unable to respond on offense this time and later punted the ball back to the Generals following 7-play drive that netted the hosts just 21 yards. However, the Bulldogs offense was bailed out thanks to a fumble of Shiloh’s Antonio Meeks on the ensuing punt return.
Once gain, the Bulldogs’ offense failed to move the ball with any effectiveness and quickly punted the ball back to the Generals, and this time, didn’t waste any time scoring again.
On second-and-4 from the Bulldog 45-yard line, Rodgers found the end zone again, this time on a 45-yard rush through the teeth of the Rockdale defense to take a 21-7 lead with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs came within inches of cutting into Shiloh’s lead in half on passes into the end zone from Peters, but both fell incomplete. Peters overthrew Darren Stephens in the right corner of the end zone on third down before overthrowing Darnell Stephens in the left corner of the end zone on fourth down with just over three minutes remaining before halftime.
Leading 21-7 at the half, the Generals took a commanding 27-7 lead on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Goffney to Thomas on their opening possession of the third quarter. Rodgers later made it 35-7 after a slick 31-yard touchdown run with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter.
With just under five minutes remaining in the game and the Generals now leading 41-7, the game was called with backups in for both teams.
SHILOH 42, ROCKDALE COUNTY 7
Shiloh 14 7 14 7 - 42
Rockdale 7 0 0 0 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
Shiloh: Dakota Thomas 11 pass from Vince Goffney (Miles Lewis kick), 11:22
Rockdale: Darnell Stephens 71 pass from Chandler Peters (Cole Nangle kick), 8:42
Shiloh: Arthur Rodgers 6 run (Lewis kick), 1:14
SECOND QUARTER
Shiloh: Arthur Rodgers 45 run (Lewis kick), 7:24
THIRD QUARTER
Shiloh: Thomas 24 pass from Goffney (Lewis kick failed), 9:38
Shiloh: Rodgers 31 run (2-point conv.), 1:36
FOURTH QUARTER
Shiloh: Joshua Lue 19 run (Lewis kick), 4:51